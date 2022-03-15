Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will meet with a group pushing to decertify the 2020 presidential election
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will talk to the group at the state Capitol before he and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu meet with leaders of each county Republican Party.
Green Bay police chief tells neighborhood group he won't exaggerate violence to get more...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2022 at 11:29 PM
In an address to the Preble Neighborhood Association, Chief Chris Davis discussed the most common crimes in the city and staffing issues.
Wisconsin Elections Commission won't sanction Republicans who posed as presidential...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM
The state Elections Commission unanimously decided not to sanction 10 Republicans for falsely claiming to be presidential electors in 2020.
'The foundation of our administration': James R. Klauser, key adviser to former Gov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM
As Department of Administration secretary, James R. Klauser became the most powerful and effective state government bureaucrat of the last 40 years.
Gov. Tony Evers spending $50 million in federal funds to boost police forces and clear...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 8:31 PM
Gov. Evers announced the spending plan to fund police forces across the state, clear court backlogs and a bulk of the spending in Milwaukee.
St. Norbert College President Bruess to leave, named president of College of Saint...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM
Brian Bruess was named president of the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minn.
Fact check: Gableman says funding from Zuckerberg amounted to "massive election bribery."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM
Michael Gableman says five Wisconsin cities received money for the 2020 election from Mark Zuckerberg, which amounted to "a wave of massive election bribery."
Here's how Green Bay, Fox Valley DEI specialists make the case for inclusion in workplaces
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2022 at 6:39 PM
Four professionals in the Fox Valley and Green Bay areas discuss the value of committing to DEI work within organizations.
'I'm texting you and hearing explosions.' Conversations with two Ukrainian journalists...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM
In text messages, two Ukrainian journalists share how their lives have turned into a desperate struggle for survival.
