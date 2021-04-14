Wisconsin Assembly Republicans vote on $2 billion in spending that may violate federal rules
Republican state lawmakers hope to start to seize control of more than $3 billion in federal funds Tuesday, but if they carry through they may have to give up as much as two-thirds of it.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Federal officials and Gov. Tony Evers preserve $70 million a month in food assistance in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 2:01 AM
The deal means about 400,000 households will continue to receive extra FoodShare aid in May that they were at risk of losing because of a recent court decision.
Night 7 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': Who are the Green Bay Packers? Anyone? Anyone?...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2021 at 1:50 AM
Aaron Rodgers' quick wit was on full display for Tuesday's episode, starting with that clue about the Green Bay Packers.
Plan to suspend sales taxes at bars and restaurants this summer would cost state but save...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 12:19 AM
Assembly Republicans plan to pass a bill that would eliminate the sales tax this summer at bars, restaurants, brewpubs, movie theaters and amusement parks.
Here's what you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments in the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2021 at 11:48 PM
Local vaccinators halted the J&J shots, leading to getting a different vaccine, cancellations and rescheduled appointments.
Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back returns to full duty, won't face any...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM
Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey is back on full duty and won't face any internal discipline for shooting Jacob Blake in August.
State GOP recovers portion of $2.3 million looted by cyber attackers during 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2021 at 10:36 PM
The party recovered more than $943,000 "through insurance and BMO Harris Bank's Fraud Department" according to a federal filing.
70% of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM
More than 700,000 Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, or roughly 70% of that population.
A member of a decorated Madison sports family was found shot to death in Arizona in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM
Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of UW star receiver Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.
