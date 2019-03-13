Wisconsin Assembly Republicans . – Republicans botch claim comparing tuition for immigrants, veterans

The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Republicans botch claim comparing tuition for immigrants, veterans



In the latest volley of Wisconsin’s budget battle, Republican lawmakers zeroed in on proposed tuition breaks for Wisconsin residents who aren’t U.S. citizens. Five Republicans who are military veterans put out a joint news release criticizing Gov. Tony Evers’ budget for proposing that non-citizen immigrants be allowed to pay in-state tuition rates throughout the University of Wisconsin System and state technical colleges. In the March 12, 2019 release, state Reps. Jesse James, Ken Skowronski, Jim Ott, John Spiros and Tony Kurtz said immigrants would get a break on tuition after three years, while military veterans must wait five years. Republican leaders …

