Wisconsin Assembly Republicans . – Republicans botch claim comparing tuition for immigrants, veterans
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Republicans botch claim comparing tuition for immigrants, veterans
In the latest volley of Wisconsin’s budget battle, Republican lawmakers zeroed in on proposed tuition breaks for Wisconsin residents who aren’t U.S. citizens. Five Republicans who are military veterans put out a joint news release criticizing Gov. Tony Evers’ budget for proposing that non-citizen immigrants be allowed to pay in-state tuition rates throughout the University of Wisconsin System and state technical colleges. In the March 12, 2019 release, state Reps. Jesse James, Ken Skowronski, Jim Ott, John Spiros and Tony Kurtz said immigrants would get a break on tuition after three years, while military veterans must wait five years. Republican leaders …
>> More
Source: Politifacts.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Sad ending: Bastet the missing cat found dead Wednesday in Neenah7 hours ago
- Kohler Co. will end engine manufacturing in Sheboygan County, move work to Mississippi7 hours ago
- Republican legislators seek to intervene in lawsuit over Wisconsin's abortion laws7 hours ago
- Ems, Joseph (Joey) A. Age 90 of Grand Marsh9 hours ago
- DNR: 1.9 Trillion Gallons of Water Pumped in Wisconsin in ’1713 hours ago
- January Milk Production Exceeds 2018 Levels13 hours ago
- Farm Groups Coordinating Upcoming Dairy Together Roadshows13 hours ago
- GB Phoenix women fall in HL Championship game1 day ago
- Tony Evers – Wisconsin governor takes half-step back on phasing out school vouchers1 day ago
- Hillsboro Police Looking For Michael Townsend After Meth Found in Vernon County1 day ago
- Meth Found During Traffic Stop in Vernon County1 day ago
- Packers officially release LB Nick Perry1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.