Wisconsin Assembly passes use-of-force policy bills, limits on chokeholds
The bills would ban chokeholds in most instances and require reporting on no-knock warrants. Democrats want more action on police reform.
Wisconsin Assembly passes use-of-force policy bills, limits on chokeholds for police
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 1:35 AM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he planned to sign the bills but urged lawmakers to pass farther-reaching legislation as well.
Wisconsin Assembly approves bill allowing cities, counties to delay drawing new districts
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 1:16 AM
The Assembly is approved a bill Wednesday that would allow city councils and county boards to delay drawing new district lines until after the spring 2022 election.
Assembly approves bills to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 12:20 AM
Republicans passed the legislation amid opposition from nearly 30 organizations.
Assembly approves bill that would ban businesses from requiring workers and customers to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Hospitals and clinics would be barred from requiring their staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under legislation Assembly Republicans passed.
Three New London brothers killed at Pearl Harbor officially identified
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2021 at 11:22 PM
They were Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcolm J. Barber, 22; Navy Fireman 1st Class Leroy K. Barber, 21; and Navy Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber, 19.
Green Bay to Wisconsin Elections Commission: Dismiss complaint, which has no merit
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 11:12 PM
Five Green Bay residents filed a complaint in April alleging the city allowed a nonprofit funding source to improperly influence elections.
Green Bay man charged in drug murder appears in Oconto County Court
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 10:33 PM
The defendant is accused of being in possession of about four pounds of methamphetamine in Green Bay.
Average COVID-19 cases dropped below 100 cases, the lowest mark since spring 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 90, the lowest mark since March 26, 2020.
Ford Park Live in Oshkosh was scheduled to host four concerts this summer. Now it won't...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 8:06 PM
This weekend's back-to-back concerts by Billy Strings have been moved to the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh.
