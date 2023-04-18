Wisconsin Assembly passes harsher carjacking penalties
The Wisconsin Assembly gave final approval to a bill designating carjacking as a criminal offense and creating harsher penalties for people who use a weapon to steal a vehicle. Its passage in the Legislature on Tuesday sends the bill to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Two bodies found in Oneida County forest confirmed as missing Merrill teenagers
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 18, 2023 at 9:53 PM
The Oneida County sheriff's office confirmed the bodies of two Merrill teenagers have been found.
Green Bay Police officer faces misconduct charges after man was struck by patrol car...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM
The Brown County District Attorney's Office plans to charge Officer Matthew Knutson, a 13-year police department veteran.
Green Bay party bus struck by gunfire in Milwaukee while leaving Morgan Wallen concert at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM
Lou's Limos co-owners Dawn Dionne and Mitch Landvick said the damage will put the bus out of commission while they order parts.
Green Bay Police releases video of 2021 arrest; officer faces misconduct charges
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM
Green Bay Police provided this video of the 2021 incident that led to a misconduct charge against Officer Matthew Knutson.
Door Shakespeare theater company names new managing director
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM
The new managing director is no stranger to Door County or Door Shakespeare. Wolf has called Door County her home for the summer since childhood.
'You ought to resign': Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM
In a heated exchange Mayorkas accused Johnson of mischaracterizing U.S. policies at the Mexico border.
‘Little White Schoolhouse’ relocation in Ripon may impact historic status
by WRN Contributor on April 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Ripon’s historic Little White Schoolhouse was successfully moved to a new location on Monday – though not without controversy. Republican Party of Fond du Lac County Chairman Timothy Bachleitner said a more appropriate location could […]
Glenmore woman charged with homicide for crash that killed a Hortonville man, injured his...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Paula Jean Mejia, 47, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle for the April 12 crash.
New mural at UW-Stevens Point aims to 'make people stop and take notice' of Indigenous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM
The mural was installed this spring on an outside wall of the university's communication arts center building.
