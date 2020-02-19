Wisconsin Assembly Passes Bipartisan $10 Million Water Quality Package

The state Assembly approved a 13 bill, 10-million-dollar plan to address water quality in Wisconsin. Dodgeville Republican Todd Novak headed up the task force that developed the package. Novak said, “we need to remember that this is just the beginning…We also need to remember that clean water is not a Republican or Democratic issue it’s a state of Wisconsin issue.” It’s an issue that includes so-called “forever chemical” PFAS contamination of wells and surface water, groundwater pollution from livestock manure, and wells contaminated with human and animal waste. All the bills still need Senate approval before going to Governor Tony Evers’ desk. The governor declared 2019 as the “Year of Clean Drinking Water” which he says was the catalyst for these efforts.

