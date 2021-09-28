Wisconsin Assembly passes bill to limit how race and racism are taught in classrooms
At the heart of the bill proposed by Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, is the explosive controversy of critical race theory.
Republicans seek to limit changes to election maps as legal fight over redistricting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2021 at 10:23 PM
Republicans also passed legislation making it harder for police officers with troubled histories to move to new law enforcement agencies.
Wisconsin reports 34 new COVID-19 deaths as daily vaccine rate continues to decline
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 34 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday — the highest one-day count since February 3.
Green Bay Packers challenge California sports memorabilia company's effort to trademark...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM
A California company wants to trademark the phrase "Twin Title Town" after using it on a championship ring in 2020. The Green Bay Packers have challenged the request, saying it's too close to "Titletown."
3 on board plane that crashed Tuesday in Forest County, near Eagle River; federal...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 28, 2021 at 9:42 PM
The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash of a small plane near Eagle River.
Lester, Gary S. Age 74 of New Lisbon & Formerly
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2021 at 8:17 PM
Why Wisconsin's dialect, pronunciations are unique — and even vary within the state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM
Some Milwaukeeans may look at you strangely if you pronounce the "L" in their city's name. But that's not the only difference in how we speak.
Gov. Tony Evers says election officials should be 'lawyered up' as partisan review of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2021 at 7:38 PM
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers criticized the election review as GOP lawyer Michael Gableman seeks to meet with the Milwaukee County clerk.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Democrats propose $25 million legislative package aimed at...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM
It's unclear whether the legislation will move forward. Republicans who control the Legislature were not involved in the drafting of the legislation.
