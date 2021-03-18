Wisconsin Assembly passes bill allowing to-go cocktails from bars and restaurants
Assembly Bill 32 would allow Wisconsin bars and restaurants to sell wine and cocktails in sealed containers for curbside or pickup.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Bucks acquire Tucker from Houston
by mpilch@learfield.com on March 18, 2021 at 5:02 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday added to their frontcourt by acquiring 35 year old P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets. Forward Rodions Kurucs is also coming to Milwaukee, along with a 2022 first-round pick. The Rockets are receiving guard […]
-
Giannis, Bucks beat Sixers in OT
by mpilch@learfield.com on March 18, 2021 at 4:57 AM
The Bucks needed overtime, but it was worth it as they got a big Eastern Conference road win against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night 109-105. Milwaukee shot just 26.7 percent (12-45) in the first half but got hot in the second, finishing at […]
-
-
Live updates: Suspect identified as Wauwatosa resident; what we know about the victims
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 3:37 AM
Police have not confirmed whether the deadly incident at a Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc was a shooting.
-
Republican lawmakers reject Gov. Tony Evers' $2.4 billion plan for building projects,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 3:35 AM
Gov. Tony Evers planned to devote nearly half of the budget spending on UW System campuses.
-
Getting a COVID vaccine was already tough for Wisconsin residents with disabilities....
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 18, 2021 at 3:20 AM
People with disabilities are more likely to have underlying conditions that make COVID-19 risks greater.
-
Liberal group targets Ron Johnson for taking donations from business owner who refused to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 2:14 AM
GOP donor Peter Zieve, a Washington state aerospace CEO who refused to hire Muslims, was fined $485,000 in a discrimination investigation.
-
Human remains found on Menominee Indian Reservation; police, FBI investigating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2021 at 1:13 AM
Menominee Tribal Police did not say when or where the remains were found, but asked the public to refrain from trying to access the area.
-
Green Bay's November election has been controversial. Here's what city records, official...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2021 at 11:57 PM
Records show city employees actively involved in election planning, as leaders sought money and expertise from outside organizations.
