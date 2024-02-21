Wisconsin Assembly approves increases in out-of-state outdoor license fees to help close deficit

Out-of-state hunters and anglers would face higher license fees under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly approved Thursday. The measure would raise a variety of hunting, fishing and trapping license fees for out-of-state residents to help shrink a deficit in the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







