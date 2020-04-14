Wisconsin Assembly approves COVID-19 relief bill

With roughly half its members present in the Capitol, and the other half participating via video conference, the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday passed a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package. It marked the first-ever “virtual” session in the history of the Wisconsin legislature. Representatives present in the Assembly chamber practiced social distancing by sitting 6 feet apart. […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.