Wisconsin Assembly approves bill to extend bar time to 4 a.m. during DNC
The DNC bar time bill doesn’t have the same support in the state Senate because of concerns over how it may affect public safety.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Assembly OKs raising Wisconsin smoking age from 18 to 216 hours ago
- Schools superintendent from Eau Claire suburb charged with sex trafficking, child pornogra...7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Assembly pushes forward with bills to extend bar time to 4 a.m. during DNC, mand...7 hours ago
- Fast break: GOP tax cuts headed to Evers9 hours ago
- New Lisbon Chamber of Commer Presents Jossabean Sweets Bakery with First Dollar Profit11 hours ago
- Mauston Man Faces Charges of Burglary11 hours ago
- Royall FFA to Hold Appreciation Pancake Breakfast Sunday February 23rd12 hours ago
- Three Badgers among Patty Kazmaier Top-10 finalists12 hours ago
- Last call for expanded DNC bar times bill14 hours ago
- WEC Energy Group to Increase Owner Interest in Wind Farms20 hours ago
- Nominations Sought For State FFA Honorary Degrees20 hours ago
- Custom Manure Hauler Training Planned in Abbotsford20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.