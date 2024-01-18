Wisconsin Assembly approves bill guaranteeing parental oversight of children's education
The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a bill that would guarantee parents the right to determine their children’s pronouns at school. The Republican-authored measure would guarantee parents a host of rights, including the right to determine their children’s pronouns, receive notice…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Snowmobile Crash in Near Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2024 at 9:23 PM
-
Person Found Deceased Near Oakridge Trail Parking Area in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2024 at 9:21 PM
-
Assembly majority leader slams effort to impeach WEC administrator
by Bob Hague on January 18, 2024 at 8:23 PM
An effort to impeach Wisconsin’s elections administrator is going nowhere. On the Assembly floor Tuesday, Representative Janel Brandtjen was ruled out of order, when she tried to force a vote to remove Meagan Wolfe. And on Thursday, Assembly […]
-
DHS issues cautions on self harm as students return to school
by Bob Hague on January 18, 2024 at 7:08 PM
Self harm can be a concern for kids returning to school. As students begin the spring semester, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages parents and caregivers to be aware of data that shows young people experience large increases in […]
-
7th Annual GOLD Ice Fishing Tournament is a Go for this Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2024 at 4:36 PM
-
Vernon County Resident Arrested for Car Thefts
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2024 at 4:34 PM
-
Barn Fire Outside of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 9:23 PM
-
BB FULL GAME: Tomah at Mauston 1-16-24
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 8:52 PM
-
GBB FULL GAME: Tomah at Mauston 1-16-24
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2024 at 8:45 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.