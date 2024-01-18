Wisconsin Assembly approves bill guaranteeing parental oversight of children's education

The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a bill that would guarantee parents the right to determine their children’s pronouns at school. The Republican-authored measure would guarantee parents a host of rights, including the right to determine their children’s pronouns, receive notice…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.