Wisconsin Assembly approves a bill mandating a limit on the wolf population, sends proposal to Evers

Wisconsin Republicans have sent a bill that would force state wildlife managers to set a firm cap on the state’s wolf population to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly approved the bill on a voice vote Thursday. The Senate passed it…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.