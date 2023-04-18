Wisconsin Assembly aims for harsher carjacking penalties

The Wisconsin Assembly is set to give final approval to a bill designating carjacking as a criminal offense and creating harsher penalties for people who use a weapon to steal a vehicle. Passage by the Assembly on Tuesday will send…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







