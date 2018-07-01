Wisconsin area considers consolidating its emergency services

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) – Officials in western Wisconsin are considering consolidating regional emergency services in an effort to save money, but some surrounding communities worry about a loss of independence. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that La Crosse County agencies have been considering the idea for the past 20 years. La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam said creating a regional agency would prevent redundancies in equipment and staffing, save money and create a streamli…

