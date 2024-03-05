Wisconsin appeals court says regulators must develop PFAS restrictions before mandating clean-up

A state appeals court says environmental regulators can’t force landowners to clean up pollution from so-called forever chemicals without first implementing specific limits on contamination. The 2nd District Court of Appeals’ 2-1 ruling Wednesday all but eliminates the Department of…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







