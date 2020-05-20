Wisconsin announces assistance for farmers, renters and landlords

Wisconsin farmers and processors will be eligible for a direct payment program from the state, for coronavirus relief. Governor Tony Evers confirmed Wednesday he will take $50-million from the $1.9 billion given to the state in the CARES Act to use for the direct payments, plus another $15 million dollars to assist food security efforts. […]

