Wisconsin Among The States With Highest Decline In Higher Education Funding

Wisconsin has reduced its funding of higher education by more than eight percent over a five-year period ending in 2018. That means its funding decline is so significant, only Mississippi, Oklahoma and West Virginia have fallen more rapidly. The national trend shows a 15-percent increase in state spending during the same time period. The national average is seven-thousand-853 dollars-a-student, while Wisconsin’s average is about 63-hundred.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.