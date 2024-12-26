Wisconsin AM Sports
Nets beat Bucks, Packers prepare for Vikings
Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on December 27, 2024 at 1:01 PM
Nets beat Bucks, Packers prepare for Vikings
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 27, 2024 at 8:15 AM
Clerk: nearly 200 ballots not processed in general election (MADISON) The City of Madison Clerk’s Office says almost 200 ballots from the November 5 general election were not properly processed. In a statement on Thursday, the Madison […]
-
Wisconsin News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 26, 2024 at 6:41 PM
Tow driver killed on roadside ID’d, suspect turns himself in (WAUKESHA COUNTY) The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says Hussain Farhat, employed by Yaffo Towing out of Chicago was killed when hit by a minivan in Waukesha County on […]
-
Bilek, Barabara A. Age 70 formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2024 at 5:04 PM
-
Titletown Report for 12/26/2024
by Bill Scott on December 26, 2024 at 11:48 AM
Jordan Love and the Packers are getting ready for Sunday’s NFC North matchup against Minnesota – Matt LaFleur is looking for some pass game improvement after his team struggled in that area in the win over Seattle
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 25, 2024 at 8:15 AM
Former state Senator Tim Cullen dies (JANESVILLE) Former Wisconsin state Senator Tim Cullen has died. According to family members, Cullen died Monday afternoon at Oak Park Place in Janesville after being hospitalized for a heart attack. He was 80. […]
-
Sedevic, Richard John Age 67 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on December 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM
-
Rural Elroy Citizens Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:32 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:31 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.