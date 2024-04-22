Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-22-24

No charges against Rep. Brandtjen (WAUKESHA) There will be no charges against a state lawmaker accused in a scheme to evade campaign finance rules. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper on Friday declined to fire charges against state Representative Janel Brandtjen. A referral from the state Ethics Commission recommended felony charges against the Menominee Falls […] Source: WRN.com







