Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-15-24

DNR warns of high wildfire danger (UNDATED) Fire danger remains high in Wisconsin. Over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asked the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning due to elevated fire danger across the state. 35 fires on Saturday burned approximately 300 acres. The single most active wildfire day […] Source: WRN.com







