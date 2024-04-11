Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-11-24

Trump calls for removal of WEC administrator (GREEN BAY) Former President Donald Trump wants Wisconsin’s elections administrator removed. Trump called for the firing of Megan Wolfe during a Tuesday call in to The Regular Joe Show on WTAQ-Green Bay. Trump claimed “it’s like unanimous she (Wolfe) shouldn’t be there. Trump repeated false claims about his […] Source: WRN.com







