Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-10-24

Miu takes stand in Apple River stabbing trial (HUDSON) On day 7 of his trial, the Minnesota man charged in a fatal stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin two years ago took the stand on Tuesday in Hudson. 54-year-old Nicolae Miu faced vigorous cross-examination by the prosecution in St. Croix County Court. Miu […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.