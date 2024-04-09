Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-09-24

Biden unveils new student debt relief plan (MADISON) President Joe Biden has a new plan to reduce student loan debt. During remarks Monday at Madison College, Biden said it will target those in most need of relief. Biden said that the ability for working, middle class people to repay their student loans has become so […] Source: WRN.com







