Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-05-24

Regents sign off on UW System tuition increase (PLATTEVILLE) In-state students will again pay higher tuition next year to attend Universities of Wisconsin campuses. Meeting at UW Platteville on Thursday, the Board of Regents unanimously approved the 3.75% increase that UW System President Jay Rothman had proposed just last week. Regents President Karen Walsh said […] Source: WRN.com







