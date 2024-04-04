Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-04-24

Regents to vote on UW tuition increases (MADISON) The UW-System Board of Regents is set to act on tuition increases on Thursday. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman has announced a proposal to increase tuition for resident undergraduates by 3.75%. Segregated fees would increase on average $74 per year, and seven universities are proposing an […] Source: WRN.com







