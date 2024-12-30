Wisconsin AM News Summary 12-30-24

Milwaukee man accused in fatal Kentucky shooting (SPRINGFIELD KY) Investigators say a Milwaukee crime is connected to a homicide in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police allege 23-year-old Roosevelt Davis of Milwaukee forced his way into a home on Friday morning and shot two women. One victim, Davis’ girlfriend, died. Davis was taken into custody later that […] Source: WRN.com







