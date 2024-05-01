Wisconsin AM Briefs 05/01/24

DNR says state’s waters are ready for fishing opener (MADISON) The Department of Natural Resources says this weekend’s fishing opener is looking promising. Fisheries director Justine Haas says Lake Michigan’s stock of salmon is strong. Haas says inland trout waters are well stocked, and her staff has been seeing strong natural reproduction alongside the state’s […] Source: WRN.com







