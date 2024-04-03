Wisconsin AM Briefs 04/03/24

Biden, Trump advance in Wisconsin presidential primaries (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s choices for presidential candidates are in. Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will be the Republican and Democratic nominees for president. With no close rivals in either party, the two races were a near lock ahead of the Tuesday election. Trump beat rival Nikki Haley with […] Source: WRN.com







