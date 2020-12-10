Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot found dead after F-16 fighter jet crash in Upper Peninsula of Michigan
'A mammoth undertaking': Hospital workers may get COVID-19 vaccine next week, nursing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 11:47 PM
Wisconsin expects to receive about 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of Dec. 14, followed by a batch of 101,000 Moderna doses.
Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot found dead after F-16 fighter jet crash in Upper...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 11:25 PM
The crash Tuesday night in the Hiawatha National Forest sparked a massive search for the pilot, who was based at the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison.
Trump-appointed judge expresses skepticism toward one of the president's Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM
A judge held a hearing Thursday as he mulls whether to throw out Wisconsin's election results at the request of President Donald Trump,
Trump backers lose Wisconsin case, notching the fourth loss in a week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM
For the fourth time in a week, a court has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to flip Wisconsin's electoral votes from President-elect Joe Biden to President Donald Trump.
Air National Guard pilot confirmed killed in U.P. crash
by Bob Hague on December 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM
A Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot has been confirmed killed in a crash this week. The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing has announced the death of the F-16 pilot who crashed Wednesday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In accordance with […]
New daily COVID-19 cases continue downward trend, but decrease in overall testing prompts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 10:54 PM
The decrease in new cases and overall testing in Wisconsin since Thanksgiving worries officials, as many new cases could be going undetected.
Republicans are calling partisans instead of election professionals for their hearing on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 10:41 PM
Republican lawmakers plan to hear from partisans rather than election professionals at a hearing Friday over how voting was conducted in Wisconsin.
Tom Tiffany among 106 House Republicans backing Texas lawsuit to overturn election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 10:19 PM
Tom Tiffany was among 106 House Republicans to join a brief backing Texas' bid to overturn the election in Wisconsin and three other states.
Wilton Man in Serious Condition after Hitting Icy Patch
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2020 at 9:58 PM
