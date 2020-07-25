Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski announced today the creation of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The application and additional details are available at AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP’s role in Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. The Council will be comprised of 15 Wisconsin high school seniors from across the state who represent a variety of interest areas in Wisconsin’s agriculture industry.

In its first year, the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will meet each month beginning in September. These monthly virtual meetings will feature presentations by DATCP staff on a variety of topics, breakout sessions, and opportunities to rotate through leadership positions within the group. A final all-day session will be held in May.

Students will serve a one-year term on the Council. To apply, students need to submit a completed one-page application, resume, 300-word essay, one-minute video, and letter of recommendation. Applications will be accepted through August 21, 2020.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.