Wisconsin agencies and nonprofits working to address economic issues can start to do so with a new round of WEDC grants

Another round of Workforce Innovation Grants is going to be available. Agencies and nonprofits interested in receiving a grant can apply soon.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



