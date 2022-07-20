Wisconsin AG sues 18 companies over PFAS contamination
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit seeking to hold nearly 20 companies liable for allegedly contaminating the environment with a group of chemicals known as PFAS. Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County circuit…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Going to the Bayern-Manchester City match at Lambeau Field? Here's what you need to know...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Except for a few things, like parking, soccer match at Lambeau Field will be much like attending football game for fans.
A woman injures leg while jumping off cliff at Cave Point County Park; authorities...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM
Authorities in Door County are urging visitors to Cave Point County Park to exercise caution around the park's famed limestone cliffs after a woman injured herself in the park.
One dead, another injured after pickup crashes into a tree and utility pole, catches fire...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM
A deputy found a survivor outside the truck and provided first aid and moved the victim away from the burning vehicle.
U.S. House passes Respect for Marriage Act
by Bob Hague on July 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to defend same-sex marriages. The Respect for Marriage Act. It removes the prohibition on same-sex marriage set forth in the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, stipulating that any individual’s […]
Tony Evers, Josh Kaul announce lawsuit to recover massive costs from 'forever chemical'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM
The Wisconsin lawsuit names PFAS manufacturers Tyco Fire Products, 3M, Du Pont and others the state says knew of the dangers of "forever chemicals."
Wisconsin Republican Bryan Steil joins House Democrats in vote to codify same-sex marriage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM
Wisconsin Republican Rep. Bryan Steil joined Democrats Tuesday in voting to codify same-sex marriage. The rest of the GOP delegation opposed the bill.
Fact check: Godlewski says "Fifty-four percent of Wisconsinites live in a childcare...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM
State Treasurer and Democratic Senate hopeful Sarah Godlewski says "Fifty-four percent of Wisconsinites live in a childcare desert."
59-year-old Milwaukee man drowns in Waupaca County pond while retrieving a swimming tube...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM
Authorities say that the man could not swim and waded in over his head at Marion Mill Pond, about an hour west of Green Bay.
