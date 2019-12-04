Wisconsin Ag Outlook Forum Slated for January 28
Agricultural economists and commodity specialists from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW-Extension will talk about the financial health of Wisconsin agriculture and the outlook for the year to come at the 13th annual Wisconsin
Agricultural Economic Outlook forum in Madison next month.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
