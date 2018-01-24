Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Wednesday 1/24/18

>>What Started As Traffic Stop, Ends With Evacuation, Explosives Discovery

(Tomah, WI) — Authorities say a Tomah police dog reacted to the car pulled over for a traffic violation early Tuesday and a search of that car turned up an improvised explosive device. Officers say they determined that 35-year-old Anthony Sherwin rents a storage unit in Holmen, so they got a search warrant for that location. When they found more potentially dangerous items in the storage unit, nearby businesses were evacuated. The Monroe County district attorney has filed eight charges against Sherwin.

(Milwaukee, WI) — Officials at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee say the employees involved have been suspended for dumping a homeless man on a cold, wet sidewalk after treatment. Photos and video of the man still wearing a hospital gown were posted online Monday. Homeless advocate Eva Welch, with Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach, is asking how often something like this happens. Welch says she’s spoken with the hospitals operations head about creating a task force, giving her hope change is on the way.

(Janesville, WI) — The sale price for the former Janesville General Motors plant was nine-point-six-million dollars. Missouri-based Commercial Development Company had announced the purchase last month. The deed transfer for the 265-acre property came Tuesday, making the price public. Commercial Development specializes in redeveloping closed industrial sites and other types of distressed real estate. It has said the former G-M plant offer potential for manufacturing, warehouse operations or logistics-related businesses. More than five-thousand jobs were lost when the plant closed in 2009.

