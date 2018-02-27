Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Tuesday 2/27/18

>>$100K Bail Set For Madison Man With Dangerous Chemicals In Apartment

(Madison, WI) — A Dane County judge has set bail at 100-thousand dollars for the man awaiting formal charges for having hazardous chemicals in his Madison apartment. Thirty-year-old Brian Campbell made a court appearance Monday. Campbell can’t combine any volatile chemical compounds if he is released. He would be required to wear a G-P-S monitoring device and have his movements restricted. Campbell’s attorney suggested the bail amount was “excessive.” Her client is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

>>Governor Walker To Sign $200M Plan To Lower Health Insurance Premiums

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker says he will sign a bipartisan bill designed to lower health insurance premiums bought through the Affordable Care Act. The federal government would cover more than half of the projected 200-million dollar cost. The state would seek a federal waiver to offer a re-insurance program with lower-cost premiums. It would cover at least half of medical claims of between 50- and 200-thousand dollars. When it was brought up, the approach earned wide-spread support among health insurance companies and the medical community. It was passed by lawmakers last week.

>>Labor Unions Sue To Overturn Governor’s Collective Bargaining Law

(Milwaukee, WI) — Two Wisconsin labor unions are suing, saying Governor Scott Walker’s collective bargaining law violates their free speech and free association rights. Locals 139 and 420 of the Operating Engineers of Wisconsin represent more than 10-thousand workers in the state. Act 10 was the law passed during Walker’s first term which curtailed collective bargaining rights for most Wisconsin public employees, including teachers. The lawsuit was filed last week in U-S District Court in Milwaukee. A Walker spokesperson says Act 10 will be upheld, as it has been before, and it is constitutional, adding it doesn’t violate the unions’ First Amendment rights.

>>Milwaukee Man Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years For Child Enticement

(Milwaukee, WI) — A Milwaukee man connected to three separate child enticement incidents in the same day has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison. Fifty-nine-year-old Scott Lucas had entered guilty pleas to the charges last month. He had been accused of offering a 12-year-old boy 20-dollars for a sex act September 13th. The boy refused and walked away. Less than an hour later, Lucas approached an 11-year-old boy, offering 20-dollars again, but the child said he had to go. The third incident happened 30 minutes after that. When a man inside a car offered a 12-year-old boy 20-dollars, he ran home and told his mother.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.