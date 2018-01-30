Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Tuesday 1/30/18

>>Regents Committee Discusses UW-Whitewater Faculty Dismissal

(Madison, WI) — A committee of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is meeting today (Tuesday) to discuss firing a faculty member. The instructor’s name hasn’t been released, but he or she teachers at U-W-Whitewater. No details about the alleged offense have been made public. Spokespersons for the school and the U-W System offered no immediate comment Monday. The discussion will be conducted behind closed doors.

>>Driver Hurt In Crash Involved In Additional Altercations

(Brodhead, WI) — Brodhead Police say a 21-year-old man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries may have been involved in several altercations before a Monday traffic accident. Witnesses say Colton Van Marter showed them a knife after they honked at him to move forward at a McDonald’s restaurant drive-thru. The cashier says his hand was bloody when she took his money. He then drove to his girlfriend’s house, where they argued. Van Marter is suspected of being drunk when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a second vehicle. He had to be airlifted to a hospital.

>>Ozaukee County Officials Say What People Heard Was A “Frost Quake”

(Port Washington, WI) — People in Ozaukee County say they heard and felt a loud boom Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Scott Ziegler says those people who called likely experienced a “frost quake.” A frost quake happens when ground water freezes and then expands. The release of the pressure can create a loud boom and shake the ground like an earthquake. Just four winters ago, southeastern Wisconsin experienced a frost quake so intense it created a 100-foot long crack in the driveway of a Waupun home.

>>2 Women Arrested In Woman’s Wounding

(Hillsdale, WI) — The Barron County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two women in an incident late last week which left one of them with a hand wound. Deputies say 30-year-old Darla Hill and 22-year-old Fredi Garcia had been drinking when they started passing around a handgun they thought was unloaded. When Hill shot herself in the hand, Garcia is accused of hiding the gun before driving Hill to a hospital for treatment. Both women are scheduled to make appearances in Barron County Circuit Court.

>>Racine Applies To Divert 7M Gallons Of Water Per Day For Foxconn

(Racine, WI) — Racine city officials have filed what is called a “straddling community water diversion” application on behalf of the village of Mount Pleasant. The application would divert up to seven million gallons of Lake Michigan water each day for use at the new Foxconn plant. The technology company will spend 10-billion dollars building an L-E-D screen manufacturing facility, which promises 13-thousand new jobs for the local economy. The application was made Monday to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Source: WRJC.com

