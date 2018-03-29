Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Thursday 3/29/18

>>44-Year-Old Milwaukee Man Charged In Double Murder At Dice Game

(Milwaukee, WI) — A 44-year-old Milwaukee man faces four felony charges in a double-murder on the city’s north side. Investigators say Antonio Mays shot two men to death March 15th. Mays initially told police the two approached him and he was shot when he died to run away. Mays was treated for three gunshot wounds — two in the back and one in his forehead. Witnesses told a different story. They say a relative of Mays lost money in a dice game and a few minutes later Mays came in and started shooting. Thirty-four-year-old Romale Richardson and 20-year-old Malyk Smith were killed.

>>5 Accused Murderers Have May Court Date In Iron County

(Hurley, WI) — A preliminary hearing for five men accused of conspiring to shoot a Lac du Flambeau man to death will be held next month. Wayne Valliere Junior’s body was found on New Year’s Day, 10 days after he went missing. He had been shot eight times. The group of suspects may have thought Valliere was a police informant. They had argued with him over a meth pipe. Either motive may have led to the killing. Twenty-seven-year-old Richard Allen, 26-year-old Joseph Lussier, 19-year-old James Lussier, 28-year-old Evan Oungst and 26-year-old Curtis Wolfe are each charged with two felonies.

>>Sawyer County Authorities Hold Man For Stabbing His Father

(Hayward, WI) — Deputies with the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department say a 20-year-old man is being held for stabbing his father. Gary W. Butler the Third was arrested Wednesday morning. Deputies had been called to a home in Sand Lake where they found 38-year-old Gary Butler Junior with stab wounds to his chest and hand. He was taken to a Duluth hospital for treatment. The younger man is facing a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His father’s medical condition hasn’t been released.

>>New London Man Given 17-Year Prison Sentence In Overdose Death

(Green Bay, WI) — A New London man is going to federal prison for 17 years for supplying the drugs which caused the overdose death of a relative. Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Kuhnke made an appearance in a U-S federal courtroom in Green Bay Monday. He traveled with Johnathon Ernst to Oshkosh to buy heroin. That heroin was laced with fentanyl and Ernst died last June. Kuhnke had given drugs to the same victim the year before, causing a non-fatal overdose.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.