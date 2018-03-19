Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Monday 3/19/18

>>Men Suspected Of Leading Deputies On High-Speed Chase Found In Bar

(Eleva, WI) — The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people who are accused of leading deputies from a neighboring county on a high-speed chase. Eau Claire County called off the chase on Highway 93 north of Eleva due to safety concerns. Authorities got a call from an Eleva resident about a half-hour later. That led deputies to discover the abandoned suspect vehicle and a search of the area turned up two of the men at a local bar. A Jackson County police dog tracked the third suspect to his hiding place in an abandoned foundation west of Eleva where he was also taken into custody. No names have been released.

>>U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Suggests Revised Rules For Upper Mississippi

(La Crosse, WI) — Just one year after the U-S Fish and Wildlife Service updated its 10-year comprehensive plan for the Upper Mississippi River, the feds are proposing some changes. Recently-released draft rules would impose new fee schedules, but limit the amount of money fishing floats and commercial hunting, fishing and wildlife guides would have to pay. Fees for wildlife observation guides would be capped at 300 dollars-a-year. Fees for the other professionals would be limited to 500 dollars-a-year.

>>Avery Attorneys Ask For More Time

(Madison, WI) — An attorney for convicted killer Steven Avery is asking the Wisconsin Court of Appeals for a deadline extension. Avery is continuing to challenge his conviction for the 2005 murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach. The appeals court has already extended the deadline for the filing of arguments from January 19th to March 30th. Avery’s attorney wants the court to extend it again, to May 21st. Avery’s request for a new trial was denied by a Sheboygan County judge in November.

>>Wisconsin: 2nd-Best Employment Outlook In Nation This Spring

(Milwaukee, WI) — Wisconsin job openings are expected to be plentiful this spring. The annual ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey finds this state with the second-best potential in the country. About 32 percent of companies contacted from the survey report they are planning to hire workers between April and June. That’s an increase of about 10 percent from the first quarter of this year and it is nine percent higher than the national rate. The best opportunities are in construction, manufacturing, and transportation. Only two percent of the Wisconsin companies contacted say they anticipate decreasing their staff levels.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.