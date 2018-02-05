Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Monday 2/5/18

>>Wisconsin Department Of Justice Funds Inmate Transition Program

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is working to develop a program to combat recidivism. Four counties will receive grants of 80-thousand dollars to help inmates transition back into their communities after they are released. The money originates from the federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program. Persons released from local jails or state prisons often have a hard time finding places to live, jobs or treatment for disorders. If early results for the program are positive, funding could be extended for four years.

>>New Leader Named At Wisconsin Veterans Home In King

(King, WI) — The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has named a new commandant for its veterans home at King. Richard Mapes will take over the facility which has been troubled by reports of inadequate care for its 650 residents and poor living conditions. Mapes will assume the responsibilities March 19th. He has been a member of the Navy Reserve for more than 30 years while accumulating 20 years of experience as a senior living and retirement facilities administrator. Former commandant Jim Knight was reassigned last year.

>>Door County Conservation Area Expands

(Baileys Harbor, WI) — Door County land acquired by the Nature Conservancy will be opened to the public for hunting, trapping, cross-country skiing and hiking. Conservation ecologist Mike Grimm says the 362 acres already includes walking trails and old logging roads. The purchase of the land near Baileys Harbor cost two-point-one-million dollars. Grants and donations supported the transaction. The location will be managed as a state natural area. Grimm says the land will be opened to the public around Memorial Day.

>>Madison Police Arrest 3 Men For Wild Weekend Incident

(Madison, WI) — Three men arrested by Madison police are accused of being involved in a shots-fired incident and a vehicle crash involving several cars and a house. No injuries were reported. Police say 28-year-old Warren Williams, 25-year-old John Leuaxay and 24-year-old Darryl Miller were taken into custody. The series of incidents started shortly after midnight Saturday. Police say they responded to a report of shots fired. Bullets struck a house, barely missing a person sleeping inside. Investigators think the three were in a vehicle which then crashed into several parked cars before slamming into a house. All three were treated at local hospitals.

>>Iowa County Authorities Investigate Fatal House Fire

(Town of Waldwick, WI) — Authorities in Iowa County are trying to determine the cause of a fatal house fire reported Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived at the residence in the town of Waldwick at about 7:00 a-m, they say the house was engulfed in flames. The body of the 78-year-old homeowner was found inside in the debris. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says Mervin Martie lived there with his 76-year-old sister Fredricka Martie. She wasn’t home at the time and no other injuries were reported. The home is a total loss.

>>Wisconsin Waits For Approval To Require Work For Medicaid Recipients

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin state officials say there is no timetable for the federal government to grant approval for its new approach to Medicaid benefits. The state would require recipients to be screened for drugs and work, if they are able. A similar plan has been approved for Kentucky, though the approval has been labeled a “waiver.” A group of residents in that state have sued. Wisconsin officials estimate only about seven percent of Medicaid recipients would fall under the new work requirements. Nearly 60 percent of people receiving the benefits already work full time or part time — in most cases, for employers which don’t offer health insurance benefits.

