Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Monday 2/12/18

>>Judge Overturns Ruling Placing Sex Offender In Forest County

(Crandon, WI) — A Forest County judge has granted a temporary restraining order to keep a convicted sex offender from living in the town of Blackwell. Another judge has ordered 52-year-old Jeffrey LeVasseur to live in a rented house there — but Judge Leon Stenz countered that with the T-R-O granted last week. Residents living nearby had filed a civil suit against the property owner, arguing the neighborhood doesn’t allow rentals. The property owner has filed a motion requesting a new judge.

>>Weekend House Fire Kills 1 In Madison

(Madison, WI) — One of the two people rescued from a Madison house fire Saturday died Saturday night. Several crews responded at about 7:00 P-M to the fire on the city’s west side. Several nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. Extensive damage was done to the house. The fire marshal is investigating to determine the exact cause of the fatal fire.

>>Man’s Body Found Outside Sun Prairie Church

(Sun Prairie, WI) — Sun Prairie police say they’ve found no evidence of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found outside a church Sunday. The 22-year-old man’s name hasn’t been released. The discovery was made at about 7:30 A-M near Sun Prairie United Methodist Church. Police say the dead man hadn’t suffered any traumatic injuries. An autopsy is being done to determine the exact cause of his death.

>>NW Wisconsin Governments Want Their Money Back

(Superior, WI) — State, county and local officials are going to court to get their money back from a company which had promised to bring jobs to northwestern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Douglas County and Superior had given millions of dollars in loans to Kestrel Aircraft. It got the incentives to build a manufacturing operation where turbo-prop jets would be produced. Kestral ran into cash flow problems after re-paying 865-thousand dollars. It still owes more than three-million and the last payment was made in November 2016.

>>Argument Outside Tavern Results In Fatal Shooting

(Town of Madison, WI) — Town of Madison Police are hoping the public can help them track down the shooters who opened fire outside a bar early Saturday, fatally wounding a 41-year-old man. Officers were already on the scene when the shots were fired in the parking lot at Pitcher’s Pub. A verbal confrontation between two groups of people turned into a physical fight between two men. A Dane County man was killed and another was shot in the head. Their names have not been released. Although no arrests have been made, officers were able to record the identifications of all the people who left the area after the shooting.

>>Eau Claire Considers Plan To Base Bus Fare On Income

(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire city leaders hope to come up with a plan to increase bus fares by the first of March. City Council members will discuss that plan at Monday’s meeting. The original plan was to increase bus fares by a quarter last November. That discussion was tabled because there was no agreement on how to keep the fares lower for people with less income. Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters has plan which would tie the size of the bus fare to a person’s income level. People who make more money would pay more. Peters will present his plan to the City Council.

>>Neighbor Spots Flames, Wakes Woman In Burning Home

(La Crescent, WI) — La Crescent fire officials say a local woman is a hero for waking her neighbor and getting her out of a burning home. Cathy Thompson was just driving by Friday night. When she saw the flames, she called 9-1-1, then went to the home and knocked on the door and windows until the sleeping woman inside woke up. Jane Reget was able to get out of her home safety. Investigators say the fire started in an attached garage, but it will be a few days before a specific cause of the fire is determined. Even though they live in close proximity, Thompson and Reget didn’t know each other before the fire.

Source: WRJC.com

