Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Friday 3/2/18

>Bank Security Guard Shoots Robber To Death In Madison

(Madison, WI) — Madison Police say a bank security guard shot a robber to death at a Chase Bank location Thursday afternoon. The suspect entered the bank with his face covered at about 4:50 P-M, handing a bag to a clerk and demanding money. The security guard says the man was posturing as if he had a gun, so he shot him. Paramedics weren’t able to stabilize the wounded robber for transport and he died at the scene. Seven other people in the bank at the time were not injured. The dead man is believed to be Latino and in his 20s. Police haven’t confirmed if he had a weapon, or not. This was the fourth robbery at that branch bank in the last 14 months.

>>Madison Inspectors Had Cleared Chemical-Filled Apartment Last Year

(Madison, WI) — When city inspectors cleared a Madison apartment last April they were more concerned about fire hazards and hoarding by the resident. Thirty-year-old Brian Campbell has been charged with reckless endangerment, possession of improvised explosives and bail jumping. Authorities arrested him last month after neighbors complained about chemical smells. City inspectors focused on potential electrical hazards when they inspected Campbell’s apartment last year. When the same apartment was searched last week, authorities say they found chemicals and materials which could be used to make homemade explosive devices.

>>Somerset Man Given 30-Year Prison Sentence For Child Sex Crimes

(Hudson, WI) — A St. Croix County judge has sentenced a Somerset man to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child. Prosecutors told the court Richard Maness used the victim to make child pornography. Investigators say he assaulted the girl for several years, starting when she was nine years old. When deputies served a search warrant at his home, they found naked pictures of the girl and homemade videos of naked children. Investigators say the photos they seized also showed Maness’ ex-wife sexually assaulting a two-year-old boy. Jennifer Bowers is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of this month.

>>Parking Brake Fails, Call Rolls Down Hill Into Apartment

(Black River Falls, WI) — No injuries were caused when the parking brake on a car failed Wednesday and it rolled down a hill, into an apartment building. Officers responded to the Rye Bluff Apartments. They were told the car had been sitting in a parking lot on a hill next to the building. At some point, the parking brake wasn’t enough to hold the car in place. It rolled backward across the lot, down the incline and through the wall of the apartment building.

Source: WRJC.com

