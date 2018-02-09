Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Friday 2/9/18

>>Amtrak Considers Addition Of 3 Roundtrips, Milwaukee-To-Chicago

(Milwaukee, WI) — Transportation officials say the addition of three daily round trips between Milwaukee and Chicago would serve the massive Foxconn presence as its plant begins operations in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn announced plans earlier this week to buy a seven-story building in downtown Milwaukee for its Wisconsin headquarters. Details of the expansion plans were on the table Thursday for a meeting involving the Public Transportation Review Board of the Milwaukee Common Council, along with the Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

>>Marinette County Man Given 26 Years For Crime Spree

(Marinette, WI) — A 28-year-old Marinette County man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a so-called “Bonnie and Clyde” crime spree. Chad Setunsky’s female accomplice was given a six-year sentence last September. The two were accused of stealing an A-T-M, leading police on a high-speed chase, shooting at officers and triggered a manhunt last April. When Setunsky said he wasn’t a bad person and “just made bad choices,” the judge responded that a bad choice is “Super-sizing your french fries at McDonald’s.” The judge observed that it’s a good thing Setunsky was a bad shot.

>>Democrats Say Walker’s Tax Cut Plan Is Election Year Gimmick

(Madison, WI) — Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are taking pot-shots at a plan announced Thursday by Governor Scott Walker and Assembly Republicans. It would provide a 100 dollar-a-child tax rebate in July and a sales tax holiday the first weekend in August. Noting that the August 14th primary election is just a few days after the tax breaks would be handed out, Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz called the move an “election year bribe.” Senate Republicans haven’t approved the deal yet and leadership in that chamber hasn’t indicated what its chances are.

>>Felon Given 1-Year Prison Sentence For Illegal Possession Of A Gun

(La Crosse, WI) — The La Crosse County district attorney’s office says a 22-year-old man involved in a shooting last April on the city’s south side is going to prison. As a felon, it wasn’t legal for Trevongh Martin to possess a firearm. Investigators say somebody at Martin as he approached an apartment building and he returned their fire before running from the location. Martin entered a guilty plea Wednesday. When he gets out of prison, he will be on extended supervision for one year.

