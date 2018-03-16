Wisconsin Afternoon State New for Friday 3/16/18

>>Madison Woman Expected To Survive Stabbing Attack

(Madison, WI) — Madison Police say a woman found stabbed inside a home on the city’s far west side is in the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive. The 25-year-old victim’s name hasn’t been released. Police are holding 37-year-old Michael L. Wagner on a charge of attempted first-degree homicide. The incident was reported Thursday shortly after 1:00 A-M. There were several small children in the home when the victim was stabbed several times. Wagner left in a car and was arrested almost nine hours later.

>>Blair Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes In Eau Claire County

(Eau Claire, WI) — A 35-year-old man from Blair has a court hearing scheduled for next month in Eau Claire County on charges he sexually assaulted a young girl. If convicted, Jebediah Johnson could spend the rest of his life in prison. The victim told police Johnson sexually assaulted her when she was seven or eight years old, then did it again when she was a 12-year-old. The case came to the attention of police after the child had a session with a counselor following a suicide attempt. The victim says she has had a hard time coping because Johnson returned to live in the area.

>>Senate Leader Says Governor Ignoring Student Pleas For Gun Control

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling says the governor is ignoring student pleas for gun control. Governor Scott Walker released a series of bills aimed at school safety Thursday. The legislation imposes no new restrictions on guns. Shilling’s news release says the bills do nothing to enhance background checks or keep domestic abusers from buying guns. The governor ordered lawmakers to convene in a special session to take up the measures — which are expected to pass.

