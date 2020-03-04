Wisconsin adds Whitted as wide receivers coach

The University of Wisconsin announced the hiring of Alvis Whitted as the school’s new wide receivers coach, completing the coaching staff for the 2020 football season. Whitted comes to Madison after serving as wide receivers coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Prior to his one-year in Green Bay, Whitted spent seven years coaching […]

Source: WRN.com





