Wisconsin A.D. Alvarez expected to announce retirement soon

University of Wisconsin Barry Alvarez is expected to retire as the schools athletic director. He’s served in that capacity since 2006 after first coming to Wisconsin in 1990 as the university’s head football coach. Alvarez went 118-73-4 as head coach at UW from 1990 through 2005, leading the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.