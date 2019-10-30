Wisconsin 5th-Worst State For Internet Safety For Kids

A national safety and security company reports there are only four states with worse internet safety for kids than Wisconsin. SafeWise measured cyberbullying, electronic harassment and sexting. Wisconsin was fifth-worst. The state has no laws in place on sexting, meaning it’s not considered a criminal offense. There are laws concerning cyberbullying and electronic harassment – and many schools have policies in place about that activity. Law enforcement authorities are still very active with their investigation efforts.

Source: WRJC.com





