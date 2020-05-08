WIS 80 in New Lisbon scheduled to close May 11

WIS 80 in New Lisbon between the south city limits and US 12 is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, May 11 through the end of June. Construction improvements include replacement of storm sewer, curb and gutter replacement, asphalt paving, pavement markings, and work under the railroad tracks.

WIS 80 will remain open to local traffic. Through traffic will be detoured using US 12 and WIS 82.

Construction is currently scheduled for completion by the end of June. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

