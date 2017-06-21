Wireless internet in Wisconsin Rapids
City leaders approved an agreement with Solarus to provide Wi-Fi in Veterans Memorial and Mead View parks in Wisconsin Rapids.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- The Latest: Suspect in train station blast confirmed dead2 hours ago
- Deliberations in Milwaukee police shooting enter second day2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Assembly to vote on campus free speech2 hours ago
- Release of Castile slaying video shocks, angers many anew2 hours ago
- The latest on the future of the Wausau mall, movie theater4 hours ago
- On the Road: What’s new in Medford?5 hours ago
- Wireless internet in Wisconsin Rapids8 hours ago
- Wisconsin will develop its own electronic poll books9 hours ago
- Ryan hoping to kick start tax code reforms9 hours ago
- Study claims prevailing wage repeal could be costly for Wisconsin9 hours ago
- Democratic Lawmakers Propose “BadgerCare For All”12 hours ago
- Virginia (Paque) Kreft12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.