Wintry weather blankets New England and California mountains, storm expected in central regions
It may officially be spring, but wintry weather is blanketing the U.S. with New England and California seeing a mix of rain, heavy snow and gusty winds. A winter storm warning remained in effect into Sunday morning for parts of…
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-22-24
by admin on March 22, 2024 at 6:16 PM
Gallagher to resign April 19 (WASHINGTON DC) A Wisconsin congressman is resigning. 8th District Republican Mike Gallagher says he’ll resign effective April 19. The Green Bay Republican had already announced last month that he wouldn’t be […]
Wisconsin News Summary 3-22-24
by admin on March 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Ex Giuliani associate claims Johnson spread disinformation on Bidens (WASHINGTON DC) In Washington, the House impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden took an unexpected turn on Wednesday. Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, made […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-21-24
by admin on March 21, 2024 at 4:18 PM
Milwaukee woman to be tried after son shot dead with her gun (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee woman, 32-year-old Tiara Edwards was bound over for trial Wednesday in the death of her young son. Police say 4-year-old Jamero Edwards was shot in the head and […]
2024 City of Mauston Mayoral Forum
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-21-24
by admin on March 21, 2024 at 9:30 AM
Evers signs EV charging station bills (MADISON) Electric vehicle drivers in Wisconsin may soon have more places to recharge. Two bills signed by Governor Tony Evers allow the state to access $78 million in federal money. Chelsea Chandler with Clean […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-20-24
by admin on March 20, 2024 at 6:01 PM
Former election official on trial for election fraud (MILWAUKEE) A former Milwaukee election official is on trial for election fraud. In a recorded interview played in court, former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata told […]
New Lisbon Announced Citizen & Community Service Award Winners
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Hillsboro Opens Softball Season With Walk Off Victory over Viroqua
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 3:31 PM
Schmidt, Ilda G. Age 86 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 2:38 PM
